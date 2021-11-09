Watch
Metro Public Health Department to offer free flu shots on November 9

Infectious disease experts say getting a flu shot by the end of October is important. They are developed based on the flu strains circulating in other parts of the world.
Posted at 10:41 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 23:41:24-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Public Health Department will be offering free flu shots on November 9 as part of the state's Fight Flu TN initiative.

There will be five clinics open to the public on Tuesday.

At the Lentz Public Health Center at 2500 Charlotte Ave. and East Public Health Center at 1015 Trinity Ln., there will be a drive-thru flu shot clinic from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MPHD will host walk-in clinics at Woodbine Public Health Center at 224 Oriel Ave. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Southeast Community Center multi-purpose room three from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Plaza Mariachi from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines will not be available at these clinics.

Those attending are asked to wear clothing that gives easy access to the upper shoulder area.

