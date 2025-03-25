Metro Public Health Department urges measles vaccination in response to rising cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Public Health Department has said they are prepared to respond to cases of measles among Davidson County residents.

Officials encourage those who are not vaccinated to consult with their primary care provider and ask about getting vaccinated.

This comes as the country has seen an increased number of measles cases.

“The best way to protect yourself against an infection is by preventing it in the first place,” said Dr. Sanmi Areola, Director of Health. “The most effective way to prevent a measles infection is to vaccinate yourself against the virus.”

Measles is a highly contagious virus.

According to the CDC, if one person with measles is present, up to 9 out of 10 people nearby will become infected if they are not protected.

This disease can be spread most commonly through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The MMR vaccine is available by appointment at all MPHD preventive health clinics, Monday through Friday. Walk-ins are accepted and can be accommodated until 2:30pm.

You can make appointments at the following locations:



East Nashville Public Health Center, 1015 East Trinity Lane, (615) 862-7916

Lentz Public Health Center, 2500 Charlotte Avenue, (615) 340-5607

Woodbine Public Health Center, 224 Oriel Avenue, (615) 862-7940

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.