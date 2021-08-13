Metro Public Health makes preparations to distribute 3rd COVID vaccine dose

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Public Health Department (MPHD) says it will soon be sharing information on how and when immunocompromised people can receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Center for Disease Control’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) approved a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine for those who are immunocompromised this week.

It applies to millions of Americans who take immune-suppressing medicines because of organ transplants, cancer or other disorders.

MPHD said it anticipates receiving the list of those conditions that would be eligible to receive the 3rd dose as early as Monday.

Once MPHD has the guidance it will share it with Meharry Medical College and so that they can begin providing the third dose at Metro’s drive-thru site located on Murfreesboro Pike. At that point, MPHD will also offer the vaccine at our scheduled pop-up events.

More information on those events can be found here.

To find the calendar visit COVID19.nashville.gov.

MPHD officials also encouraged those eligible for the third dose to check with the closest pharmacy, grocery location, or walk in clinic to find the vaccine at the most convenient location.