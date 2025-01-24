Metro Public Health offers free walk-in mental health services Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Public Health Department is offering expanded mental health resources Friday in response to the shooting at Antioch High School.

They are offering walk-in sessions at their Woodbine Public Health Center at no cost in both English and Spanish on Friday.

They started offering the services Thursday and decided there was such a need, that they expanded it to Friday.

Anyone with trauma from this shooting can see a licensed mental health clinician anytime from 9 a.m. until 4 a.m. at the clinic at 224 Oriel Avenue.

“When you think about trauma, we don’t want individuals to just survive trauma. We want them to thrive not just survive. We also need to build resilience in our community and the only way to build resilience is to get individuals back to a healthy mental health place and to get families to understand that our communities are safe,” said Director of Behavioral Health and Wellness, Metro Public Health Department Dr. Ann Melville-Chester.

Insurance isn't required for behavioral health services at the Metro Public Health Department.

Dr. Melville-Chester says she responded to the shooting, and after meeting with students in the cafeteria after it happened, she knew this was something they had to do.

"We were in the gym with the students that were most impacted by the shooting, those that were in the cafeteria at the time of the shooting, and being able to talk to those students, watching male and female students, watching their tears, watching their fears, watching them huddle together and shaking together we knew we had to respond to the needs of the community."

Appointments are also available at their East Public Health Centre and the Lentz Public Health Center. There will also be limited spots for walk-ins at those clinics as well.

While they are making the walk-in visits available Friday, Dr. Melville-Chester wants these services to be ongoing, so anyone who needs help and can't make it, or if you decide after Friday you need help, they encourage you to reach out by calling 615-340-2712.

Do you know of another resource that should be added to this story? You can email me at Eric.Pointer@newschannel5.com.