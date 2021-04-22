Metro Public Health: vaccination info won't be given to law enforcement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As walk-in vaccination appointments remain unfilled at the Music City Center, Metro's health department is trying to get the word out to the Hispanic population to get vaccinated.

A recent Vanderbilt poll found that 36% of Hispanics in Nashville say they are unsure of getting the vaccine or will not get it.

Metro Public Health is trying to address one possible concern behind those numbers.

"We're not going to collect information, and its not going to be a place where you need to be concerned about immigration issues," said Brian Todd with Metro Public Health.

Staff at the vaccination sites have been encouraging Hispanic families that come in, to bring in others, even undocumented immigrants -- saying their information would never be turned over to law enforcement.

"That data is federally protected as patient privacy data, whether its your name, address, age, email address," Todd said.

They say the contact information they do collect is only used get hold of someone if they come in for their first dose, but forget to come back for their second.

