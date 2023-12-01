Metro school board turns down this charter school's renewal request

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the issue of charter schools across the state is once again part of the conversation, the Metro Nashville School Board this week turned down a request from one charter school to keep operating in Nashville.

The board voted not to renew the charter school application for Rocketship Nashville Northeast Elementary as school board members reviewed a team's findings showing the school didn't fully meet measures of academic success, operational stability, financial health and future planning.

Rocketship Tennessee says the school board's decision will not have any immediate impact on the school, and it does not mean the school is closing.

Data from a NewsChannel 5 Investigates analysis shows the school also underperformed compared to all other MNPS schools across Nashville.

"They have a low success rate. It's actually below ours," said Metro school board member Rachael Anne Elrod. "I know we aren't striving for mediocrity. We really want exceptional, but this is not what we're seeing here."

But a note from the director of Rocketship Tennessee sent to parents and others said comparing the school against the entire district isn't fair because that comparison includes schools in more affluent areas far away from Rocketship Northeast.

It says when compared to Metro Schools nearby, Rocketship Northeast ranks among the top.

One board member voted to renew the charter school's application, saying the state Charter Commission would likely reverse the school board's decision, temporarily putting the school in limbo.

"What we have done is put a community of students in a place of uncertainty for some period of time," said school board member Erin O'Hara Block.

Rocketship's executive director says it will appeal the school board's decision.