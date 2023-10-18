Metro Schools' Blue Ribbon teachers honored

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 50 of Nashville’s top teachers were rewarded with a cash prize of $1,000, a trophy and a round-trip airline ticket Tuesday.

It was part of the Blue Ribbon Teacher Awards from Metro Schools and the Metro Public Education Foundation.

The teachers were honored for their demonstration of exemplary dedication and teaching talent that impacts MNPS students and their schools.

"Especially in the times we are having with teacher shortages, just to show teachers their hard work doesn't go unnoticed, it's really something I appreciate," said Kellee Hill, a biology teacher at Whites Creek High School.

Southwest Airlines provided the plane tickets given to each of the award recipients. Awards were given in excellence in equity, instruction and leadership.