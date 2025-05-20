Metro Schools first-grader to represent U.S. in international braille competition

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Seven-year-old Finn Clougherty has faced more obstacles than most children his age.

Born blind due to two detached retinas, Finn is now finishing first grade at Granbery Elementary School in Nashville, where he has not only adjusted to school life but excelled.

In just months, Finn mastered braille with remarkable speed, impressing teachers and his family alike.

"He's just taken on the code like seamlessly," said teacher Kait Grayson. "I could teach him a different contraction, and he's already memorized it."

Working one-on-one with his teacher Kait Grayson, a certified teacher for the blind and visually impaired at Metro Nashville Public Schools, Finn has become increasingly comfortable with braille and a mechanical braillewriter.

His parents, who had no prior experience with visual impairment, have watched his progress with amazement.

"He was the first blind person we've ever known," said his mother, Alison Clougherty.

Despite being new to Metro Schools, Finn has excelled academically, particularly in spelling, proofreading, and reading comprehension.

Finn is now preparing to compete in a braille competition against top students from five countries in Los Angeles. He just placed first in the Tennessee competition of visually impaired 1st and 2nd grade students, securing him a spot in the top 10 in his age category, not just in the U.S., but also the U.K., Canada, Australia, and Ireland.

"We've always known how smart he was, but we did not think about this kind of success this early on," Alison said.

Beyond academics, and just as important to his parents, Finn successfully navigated his new school environment this year and formed friendships with classmates.

"The responsiveness of the first graders has been incredible. You can only hope that carries on to second grade, and third grade, and fourth grade," said Patrick Clougherty.

Finn even inspired his classroom teacher, Hannah Dwyer, to further her education.

"He's inspired me to get my master's and learn braille and become a TVI in the future," said Hannah Dwyer. "I just want to make an impact like Kait's made for Finn."

As for Finn when asked how long he plans to compete in the challenge, he enthusiastically replied, "Every year until I'm 155 thousand years old."

Do you know someone with a similar inspiring story? Email me at Hannah.McDonald@newschannel5.com.

Several other Tennessee students also placed in the competition across different age categories. In the Freshman division (grades 3-4), Rylee Standridge took first place. The Sophomore division (grades 5-6) saw Avianna Vanzant win first, Lincoln Gunner second, and Addyson Jennings third.

In the Junior Varsity division (grades 7-9), Bradley Chace placed first, followed by Martavius Jones in second and Luke Specht in third. The Varsity division (grades 10-12) was led by Leah Stradtner in first, Nevaeh Valdes in second, and Tegan Tadlock in third.

This story was reported by Hannah McDonald and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.