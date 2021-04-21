Metro Schools getting $14.6 million grant to support 4 magnet schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Public Schools is getting a $14.6 million grant to help four magnet schools over the next five years.

The federal Magnet Schools Assistance Program (MSAP) grant from the Department of Education will give families more options and improve education. MNPS will use the grant to create new magnet programs in two schools and revise two existing magnet programs.

The schools slated for the grant money are Isaiah T. Creswell Magnet Middle School of Visual and Performing Arts, Carter-Lawrence Engineering Magnet Elementary, Alex Green Design Technology Elementary and Tom Joy Digital Literacy and Leadership Magnet Elementary.

The district says these schools were chosen because each has a higher percentage of minority students enrolled. One thing the district wants to do is reduce isolation among African American and Hispanic students in proposed magnet schools.

MNPS also wants to ensure all students attending the schools meet challenging academic standards and are on track to be college and career ready.

The district says it will immediately begin planning on how to use the grant. Read more about the grant here.