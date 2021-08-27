Metro Schools needs volunteers for virtual tutoring

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Public Schools is looking for 2,000 volunteers to help tutor kids this school year.

The pandemic largely impacted learning loss for students across the country. "Accelerating Scholars" uses high-dosage tutoring. It is a research-based strategy to accelerate learning in students, according to Executive Officer of Strategic Investments for Metro Nashville Public Schools Dr. Keri Randolph.

"We immediately started thinking about that as a strategy to personalize recovery from the pandemic for students," Dr. Randolph said.

High-dosage tutoring means tutoring at least three times a week for at least 30 minutes for an extended period of time. Dr. Randolph said about 10 weeks.

"So, you know that personalization, that's built into the tutoring model will help students grow and what we see from research is students can gain an additional three to 15 months of learning through effective high impact tutoring, and we've based our model on that," Dr. Randolph said.

It is a part of the district's 14 signature initiatives, that the district says will serve and guide its work.

"Through Accelerating Scholars, we plan to match up to 7,000 plus MNPS students with trained, high-impact tutors. To do this, we need to recruit at least 2,000 community volunteers to tutor MNPS students who may need a little extra help and support with personalized and positive learning experiences for students," MNPS posted on their website.

The district had a pilot for this back in the spring in elementary, middle and high school with about 500 students.

"That pilot was successful, we learned a lot of lessons and so 'Accelerating Scholars' is taking that to the next level," Dr. Randolph said.

In order to volunteer, you do not need a specific background because you will be trained. The program will be virtual. They just want people's passion and commitment.

“I mean you're making a difference in a kid's life. That's the bottom line. Right? There is nothing more gratifying than seeing a student, getting to know them and making a difference. It's why I became a teacher. It's why many of us became a teacher," Dr. Randolph said.

The tutoring will focus on 1st - 3rd grade literacy and 8th - 9th grade math. They are asking for a 10-week time commitment.

They are launching in 46 schools this fall, with a goal of getting started in September.

"We're set to do that, to some extent, but we need more volunteers, so we will then expand over time and continue to expand next semester adding more schools and we'll need more tutors to do that," Dr. Randolph said.