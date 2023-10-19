Metro Schools to break ground on new building for Lakeview Elementary School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Schools will break ground Thursday on a new elementary school building in South Nashville. Lakeview Elementary was chosen for the facelift, which will take several years to complete.

It's part of a bigger project to keep up with big growth in Southwest and Southeast Nashville. Lakeview is one of three schools part of a $112 million project focusing on elementary school upgrades.

The renovation funding comes from former Mayor John Cooper and Metro Council in the capital spending plan, which will overhaul three schools including Percy Priest, Paragon Mills, and Lakeview Elementary schools.

The new Lakeview building will be built on the existing campus over the next several years. It will feature state-of-the-art technology and facilities to better serve more than 800 Pre-K through 5th grade students. Metro leaders said it will be a beacon of modern education, set to elevate the standards of the community it serves.

The district said the student population is growing tremendously in South Nashville, and major improvements are needed to keep up with the influx. For example, Lakeview's district saw a nearly 18 percent increase from 2010 to 2020, and Percy Priest Elementary, which broke ground last month, saw a 12 percent increase.

The groundbreaking is happening Thursday at 10 a.m. at Lakeview Elementary's current campus.