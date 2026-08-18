Metro Social Services creates new program to help families facing financial hardships.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Social Services is bringing help directly to North Nashville residents who are struggling financially.

The agency launched "Community Connect" today at Greater St. John M.B. Church on 26th Avenue North — and it's not a one-time event. The program will return every third Tuesday of the month from noon to 3 p.m.

The idea is simple: instead of making people navigate a complicated system of phone calls and appointments, a social worker comes to them.

Residents can walk up — no appointment needed — meet one-on-one with a social worker and get connected to resources and referrals on the spot.

Metro Social Services says the one-stop approach is designed to cut through the stress that often comes with asking for help, and get families and individuals connected to the right agencies faster.

A limited number of food boxes will also be available for anyone who expresses a need for food after meeting with a social worker.

Metro Social Services serves Davidson County residents in times of crisis and economic hardship. The agency offers a range of services including counseling, family support, mental health support, nutrition assistance, life management skills, and burial services.

Community Connect is currently based at Greater St. John M.B. Church, located at 2200 26th Avenue North in Nashville. The next event is scheduled for the third Tuesday of September.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (INSERT EMAIL HERE).