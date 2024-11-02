Metro Social Services holds first annual food box pop-up as families struggle with rising costs of groceries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With grocery bills climbing, many Nashville residents are finding it increasingly difficult to make ends meet. Metro Social Services saw hundreds of cars lined up outside its Hermitage office Saturday for the department’s first pop-up food box giveaway.

“People are struggling to put food on the table,” said Metro Social Services Executive Director Renee Pratt. “We’re establishing ourselves in the community to let them know: Come to us for assistance; come to us for services.”

Pratt says the department has seen an uptick in requests for support, with food being the greatest need. The Food Pop-Up event was organized to meet that demand, providing more than 400 food boxes to families in need.

People expressed their gratitude, with many noting the impact on their monthly budgets.

Brandon Farley, who waited in line for the food giveaway, said, “It helps out people that can’t afford and struggle right now. We’re one of those people.”

For others, the assistance provides a crucial supplement. “Living on a fixed income, doing what I got to do. When I saw this, I felt blessed enough to get in line,” said Jackie Baskerville.

The department says parts of Nashville are classified as food deserts, which, combined with inflation, have added strain for families trying to put meals on the table.

Sheila Trammell noted, “People that don’t get food stamps or extra help, this helps them out with their budget during the months.”

MSS plans to host more food pop-up events in the future to continue meeting the community’s growing needs.

