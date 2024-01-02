Metro Sports Authority law would have gone into effect without court strikedown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's the latest state law to be struck down by Tennessee judges — a law that would have given the state more control over the Metro Sports Authority — the group responsible for bringing the Titans and Preds to Nashville.

It came at the end of a year that saw four state laws struck down after Metro Nashville sued over them.

One put the brakes on immediately requiring Nashville to slash the size of Metro Council from 40 members to 20.

Another would have made it easier to begin a renovation deal at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

A third would have given state officials more control over Nashville's Airport Authority Board.

All ahead of the Sports Authority case, decided just three days before Christmas.

But preparing for those lawsuits that Metro has so far won hasn't come cheap — The Tennessean reports Metro has spent nearly $700,000 of taxpayer money to challenge those state laws, including costs for outside attorneys and for expert witnesses.

But now just days away from the next legislative session, the bills filed will reveal if there may be more lawsuits to come.