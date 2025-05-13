Metro student arrested with gun after weapons detection system alerts school staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A MNPS student was arrested for bringing a semi-automatic pistol to school Tuesday morning.

Metro Police say the student is a senior at Maplewood High School.

The gun was found inside the student's backpack after the Evolv detection system alerted staff to check the student as he came into the building.

Police say the student is charged with bringing a weapon onto school property and unlawful gun possession in juvenile court.

