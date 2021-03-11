Metro opens more appointment slots for vaccinations at Music City Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro opened thousands more COVID-19 vaccination appointment slots Friday morning as the city continues its vaccine rollout.

Dr. Alex Jahangir and Dr. Gill Wright with Metro Public Health announced the update during their weekly COVID briefing, which was done via conference call Thursday morning.

This week, Metro announced details for its first mass vaccinations event, which will be held at Nissan Stadium. Within two hours of opening sign-ups for the event, all 10,000 slots were filled. Health officials said more slots would open at 10 a.m. Friday for vaccinations at the Music City Center. Click here to sign up or you can call 615-862-7777.

Currently, Nashville is in Phase 1c of its vaccination plan and is administrating the vaccine to those 65 and older and anyone 16 and older who has a high-risk health condition -- this includes pregnant women and household contacts of pregnant women. Read more about who’s considered high-risk here.

