Nashville's first drive-thru vaccination clinic: Here's what to expect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville will hold its first drive-thru mass vaccination clinic on March 20 to administer as many as 10,000 COVID-19 vaccines in one day.

The event will be held at Nissan Stadium from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Health officials opened appointments on Wednesday morning to anyone in phase 1a, 1b or 1c. Everyone who attends will receive Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, which only requires one dose.

Within two hours of opening sign-ups for the event, all 10,000 slots were filled.

In preparation for the event, Hands On Nashville is helping the city recruit roughly 100 medical professionals to administer the vaccine. The shifts will be from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. To sign-up fill out this form on Hands On Nashville's website.

Metro Health officials said 20 lanes will be set up in the east lots of Nissan Stadium. Some lanes will be designated for non-English speakers and people with special needs.

Tennessee Titans/Twitter The Tennessee Titans released a map showing the route for people attending Nashville's first mass vaccination event on March 20.

Metro Nashville Police will close the following streets:



South 2nd Street - Woodland Street to Victory Lane

Russell Street - South 1st Street to Interstate Drive

Traffic pattern:

Traffic will enter Lot A from Woodland Street. The preferred exit for traffic coming from the north will be the I-24/North 1st St. exit. The preferred exit from the south will be the James Robertson Pkwy exit. Traffic on Shelby Street can use Victory Lane to Titans way to go around the stadium to get to Woodland Street.

All traffic will exit the recovery area on Interstate Dr. and be directed to Shelby St. Officers will be operating all of the traffic lights from the traffic control box to move traffic efficiently through the intersections.

As of this week, Nashville has inoculated about 100,000 people, which is more than the number of Davidson County residents who have been infected with COVID-19 so far. As the city gets underway with phase 1c in the vaccination distribution plan, officials say half of Nashville residents are now eligible to get a vaccine.

For more information on how to get a vaccine in Davidson County, visit Nashville's COVID-19 website.