Metro Water responds to Argyle Avenue after water flows into yards

Posted at 11:33 AM, Mar 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-11 12:53:57-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Water responded to the 800 block of Argyle Avenue Saturday morning.

Neighbors in the area reported water flowing into their yards.

Metro Water told NewsChannel 5 Nashville that the flooding was coming from a historic reservoir in the area.

Sonia Allman provided a statement on the incident,

"Excess water from the side of the reservoir in service flowed over into the side under construction. That excess water then flowed out of the reservoir and down the hill."

Metro Water graphic

Allman also stated that there is no structural damage to the reservoir. However, some homes within the area have been damaged by the flooding.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
