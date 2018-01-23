Metro Youth Weigh In On Gun Violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - What issues are Nashville's teens most concerned about? That's the question they tried to answer Monday with Nashville Mayor Megan Barry during the Mayor's Youth Summit.

The issue of youth gun violence was at the top. The teens talked about the need for more counseling availability in Nashville's schools.



Mayor Barry brought up the importance of programs she's tried to implement like "Opportunity Now" -- her effort to give teens job and internship experience through different metro departments.

She said even though more than 11,000 jobs and internships were posted, not even 8,000 of them were filled, so she asked for help from the teens to get the word out about the program to make sure the city's most vulnerable teens have a chance to get off the streets.