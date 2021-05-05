Metro's active COVID-19 cases continue to decline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The number of active COVID-19 cases in Metro Nashville has continued to decline, reaching the lowest level since last October.

Metro Public Health reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Wednesday. The number of active cases has dropped to 1,158. The last time that number was below 1,200 was October 10.

Brian Todd, spokesperson for the Metro Public Health Department, said there may not be one sole reason for the decline in cases, but a number of factors.

For example, with the nicer weather, more people are outdoors. He says generally Metro saw cases spike when people were gathering in groups indoors, especially around the holidays.

"As you'll remember it was in November and December where we saw increases that seemed like every day," Todd said. "So part could be seasonal, part could also be people getting used to wearing the masks."

Another potential factor? Making the vaccine as accessible as possible to anyone who wants it.

It's why they chose the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Road as a vaccine site.

"Because that was an area if you looked at the past year was harder hit," said Todd. "The heat map said they had more cases so we wanted to make it as easy and accessible as we could, in an area that needed the vaccine."

Todd said Metro is working to bring vaccines to community events. For instance, this weekend they will be at the Centennial Park Arts and Crafts Fair. Right now, about 42% of Davidson County residents are vaccinated.

Whatever the reason may be for the decline, Todd says it looks promising.

"It's a great feeling to have a solution, where we were not this time last year," Todd said. "Last year there was a lot we didn't know about COVID."