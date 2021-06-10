Watch
Metro's new COVID-19 vaccine incentive gives people coupon booklet

Mayor John Cooper's office / WTVF
Metro vaccination incentive
Posted at 6:04 PM, Jun 10, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced a new COVID-19 vaccine incentive Thursday: “Shots on Goal.”

The campaign encourages Nashvillians to be vaccinated in hopes of the city reaching its goal of herd immunity.

Mayor Cooper said during June, vaccine recipients at five pop-up clinics in June will receive a coupon booklet with 11 different vouchers for a total value of $100.

This is the second vaccination incentive the city has launched. The first was 'Shot for a Beer, Shot for a Cup.' Davidson County residents who are 21 and up could receive a free beer, or people of all ages could receive a free cup of coffee by showing their COVID-19 vaccination card at participating businesses. A total of 35 businesses participated.

