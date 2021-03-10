All appointment slots for Metro's mass vaccination event have been filled, nearly 2 hours after opening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Just over two hours after opening sign-ups, all 10,000 appointment slots for Nashville's first mass COVID-19 vaccination event have been filled.

Sign-ups for Nashville's first mass COVID-19 vaccination event opened on Wednesday morning and the heavy influx of people seeking appointments caused Metro's website to have technical difficulties.

Many people attempting to make an appointment for one of the 10,000 slots reported receiving an error when trying to access Metro's COVID-19 website, which is the only way to make an appointment for this event.

Oh no! Not off to a good start. The sign-ups for the first mass vaccination event in #Nashville went live at 10 a.m. This is what happens when you click to sign-up... https://t.co/dlIjksCEds pic.twitter.com/daj4wBV0We — Hannah McDonald (@Hannah_NC5) March 10, 2021

The Metro Nashville Health Department reported technical difficulties for the system on Wednesday morning, saying the IT team was working to find a solution.

Our IT team is working toward a solution for the technical difficulties our system is experiencing.



It’s frustrating to us too, and once we have something to share, we will pass it along. — NashvilleHealth (@NashvilleHealth) March 10, 2021

Sign-ups for the event opened at 10 a.m. Wednesday and by 10:45 a.m., the website appeared to be working smoothly again. Metro health officials said every slot was filled by 12:15 p.m.

Nashville's mass vaccination event is planned for March 20 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Nissan Stadium. Health officials will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose, to anyone in phase 1a, 1b or 1c.

The Metro Public Health Department said it is working to open more appointment slots at the ongoing COVID-19 vaccine clinic held at the Music City Center daily. Officials are expecting to reopen more appointment times for the next two weeks on Friday morning.