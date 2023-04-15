Mexican restaurant La Hacienda closing after more than 30 years in business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We all know saying goodbye isn't easy and in this case, it's a farewell to some favorite food.

After more than 30 years in business, La Hacienda, restaurant will close.

The pandemic coupled with inflation have made it difficult for the restaurant to turn a profit.

"We tried so much. We really tried. We did a lot of effort to continue but we just couldn't anymore. We couldn't continue to operate, you know we were stuggling so we decided just to close our doors," manager Veronica Yepez, said.

A decision that didn't come easy, for owners Carlos and Lilia Yepez, and the countless family members that have worked at the restaurant.

Ricky De La Roca said he practically grew up at the restaurant that started with humble dreams and was among the first Latino-owned businesses in the area.

"It goes from my grandparents to my mother, her brother and sisters, my aunts and uncles," De La Roca said.

Since news spread of the closure, staff said they've been busy for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

"You would have never thought you know just a mom and pop restaurant could affect a city like this and to feel that love from everyone is incredible," he said.

It's a similar rush they experienced back in 2014, when President Obama made a surprise stop to order 5 soft tacos, 5 chicken flautas, chips, guacamole, pico de gallo, and lettuce.

And while the goodbye will be painful, it will be felt on both ends.

"All the customers that have been supporting us, we sure are going to miss them," Yepez said.

The owners will now focus on running their tortilla manufacturing plant.