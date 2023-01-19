Michael Cummins' defense team moves to dismiss lead prosecutor in Westmoreland mass murder trial

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Michael Cummins is accused of mass murder. He’s charged with killing eight people in 2019 — including several members of his own family in Sumner County.

Cummins' trial is set for this April — with an important hearing first on January 19. Prosecutors will argue he is mentally fit to be executed if convicted because they are seeking the death penalty.

However, Cummins' defense team just filed a motion asking that lead prosecutor Eric Maudlin and the entire District Attorney's Office be disqualified from the case.

Why? The defense points to the fact — recently revealed — that Maudlin actually represented Cummins years ago before becoming a prosecutor. It was on an Order of Protection case and a drug case.

The defense argues that this is an obvious conflict of interest not only for Maudlin but for the entire office.

Prosecutors will argue otherwise and Judge Dee Gay will decide.

But legal experts told NewsChannel 5 there is no way a lawyer can ethically defend a client and then later switch and prosecute the same person — especially in a death penalty case where there will be appeals.

It is expected that the judge will have no choice but to remove Maudlin. He could then go even further and disqualify the entire DA’s office.

If that happens what does it mean?

More delays now — even nearly three years after the crime.

If only Maudlin is removed he could be replaced by someone else in the office.

If the entire office is removed — then an outside prosecutor will have to be brought in likely delaying this trial for at least another year.

