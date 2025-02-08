Mid-air collision renews concerns about air traffic controller shortage in the U.S.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The mid-air collision at Reagan National Airport that killed 67 people is sparking a conversation that’s been going on for decades.

Experts say there are not enough air traffic controllers to keep aircraft a safe distance from one another.

“We’re now coming to the point where all those air traffic controllers are retiring and need to be replaced,” said Robert Fowler, Middle Tennessee State University assistant professor.

Air traffic controllers are an integral part of safety, something Fowler teaches in his introduction to air traffic control class in MTSU’s Department of Aerospace.

“Many of the topics you learn when you go to air traffic control academy are things we teach here,” Fowler said.

Right now, Fowler says, the country needs more people willing to take on this role. He said the issue dates back to the 1980s when air traffic controllers went on strike and President Ronald Reagan gave them an ultimatum to return to work.

When they didn’t, they were fired.

“They hired about 10,000 controllers to replace those that were fired, but it takes three years to fully train a controller so they can handle all the tasks,” Fowler said.

In the United States, air traffic controllers must retire at age 56. Fowler said many are now retiring and need to be replaced.

“Even if they do qualify and pass the initial screening test, a high percentage of them fail training,” he said.

Because the job has very high physical and psychological standards, many controllers are working six days a week and 10-hour shifts, he says.

“The only way to solve the problem is to increase staffing,” Fowler said.

Fowler says with more people flying and the number of flights increasing, the problem will only get worse.

“It’s one of those government careers, very high-paying and can be very satisfying. I think the government and FAA need to promote the occupation as one that is desirable and rewarding in the long run,” he said.

As the National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the crash, it’s been reported that one controller in the Reagan National Airport tower was handling two roles — managing both local air traffic and helicopter traffic in the area.

