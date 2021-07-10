Middle Point Landfill expansion voted down in Rutherford Co.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — After pushback from neighbors and city leaders, the Middle Point Landfill in Rutherford County will not expand.

Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland announced the news on social media saying, "The Central TN Regional Solid Waste Board just voted down the expansion of Middlepoint Landfill. This will now be sent to TDEC. Thank you Darren Gore, Donna Barrett, Joe Whitefield, Mac Nolen and the other board members. Please contact the local state delegation and the Governor to let them know…..WE ARE OPPOSED!!!!"

The Central Tennessee Regional Solid Waste Board shot down the 99-acre expansion plan during a meeting Friday night.

The 207-acre landfill has been the site of controversy for years. Residents and locals have even given it the nickname "Mount Trashmore."