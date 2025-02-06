Middle school student charged after threatening to shoot up Nashville school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville police said a 12-year-old student at Head Middle School is charged after a post on social media referenced a threat to shoot up the school.

The male student is charged in juvenile court with making a threat of mass violence on school property. A post was made Jan. 24, police said.

An investigation by detectives resulted in the identification of the student as the person who made the post.

He was arrested Thursday.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.