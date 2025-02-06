Watch Now
Middle school student charged after threatening to shoot up Nashville school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville police said a 12-year-old student at Head Middle School is charged after a post on social media referenced a threat to shoot up the school.

The male student is charged in juvenile court with making a threat of mass violence on school property. A post was made Jan. 24, police said.

An investigation by detectives resulted in the identification of the student as the person who made the post.

He was arrested Thursday.

