Middle Tennesseans struggling to put food on table as prices continue to rise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Shoppers are cutting back on name-brand groceries as prices continue to rise.

The shift is hitting food giants’ bottom lines, but for many families, it’s simply about making ends meet. With grocery costs climbing, we know many of you at home are feeling the strain. We feel it too.

That’s why we’re taking an in-depth look at food prices — and how they’re affecting everyday people, like Elmira Chaney.

When they get home, Chaney always makes sure her son, Ethan, gets a little snack before dinner, but portion control isn't just about nutrition— it’s a necessity.

As a single mom, money is tight.

“It’s not I’m going to the store first. This is my budget, so what can I get within my budget?” Elmira said.

It’s a constant battle that comes with a lesson: teaching her son what needs are versus wants.

She recently lost her SNAP benefits but still receives WIC, a federal assistance program. But it only covers so much at the grocery store and only comes once a month.

Nowhere near enough for her and her son to get by, she said.

“There are times I go without to make sure he has what he needs. From food, clothes, anything. Many nights I am crying when he’s asleep like I don’t know how I’m going to do this today,” Elmira said.

With food costs rising, she’s not alone. Many families are forced to make tough choices.

A community evaluation assessment showed 72% of Nashvillians see a growing divide between rich and poor, per data from Metro Social Services' 2023.

Harriet Wallace, the agency’s strategic communications manager, said the people asking for help now aren’t just those living in poverty.

“It’s even starting to inch close to that middle class. Folks who have PhDs. Folks who have been in high-earning industries are saying, ‘Hey, I’m down on my luck and I need some help,’” Wallace said.

In Davidson County, the 211 Helpline run by the United Way of Greater Nashville received 3,400 food assistance requests, directing people to food pantries and more. It’s nearly 400 more requests compared to 2022.

“We share this information with elected officials across the city and across the state. We share this with heads of different organizations and programs,” Wallace said.

Lipscomb University finance professor Wlamir Xavier said there are multiple factors behind rising costs, including supply chain disruptions, production costs, weather changes, and more.

“The Suez Canal is an example of that. We have some wars occurring right in countries that produce a lot of the food we eat and have recent possible tariff changes,” Professor Xavier said.

The USDA predicts food prices will increase by 3.4% this year, but Xavier warns that’s just an estimate.

“In the same report, the next line is reading with a prediction of 1.1% to 5.9%, that means we’re not certain about 3.4%,” Xavier explained.

He doesn’t expect food prices to drop this year or next—but eventually, they will.

“There’s a change in consumption going from premium to lower-cost brands. That’s reflected not only in the retail industry but products themselves,” Xavier said.

While Metro Social Services can’t solve the problem, they continue to respond, providing resources like food box giveaways.

As for Elmira, she plans to keep working hard and praying because she has no other choice.

“It’s a struggle, but your child doesn’t see it. Don’t feel it. All they say is, ‘Great mom and great parent.’ Let that be your motivation to keep going,” Elmira said.

We want to be able to help connect you with the resources that are available to you right now, as so many of us are feeling the squeeze that Elmira is feeling.

If you need help with food, housing, or more, 211 is a free and confidential service helping people find the local resources they need.

