Middle Tennessee business owner tracks down stolen equipment, leads police to suspects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Middle Tennessee business owner got tired of waiting around after his equipment was stolen, so he took matters into his own hands.

The owner of Sealcoating Specialist was initially out thousands of dollars, but things turned around for him after NewsChannel 5 got involved.

When we first introduced you to Michael Hendershot, he was out $60,000 after thieves stole his trailer full of business equipment. It was all caught on camera.

Hendershot had little hope of recovering his equipment.

“They’re not taking fingerprints. They’re not coming out and doing nothing,” Hendershot said, referring to MNPD.

He had a feeling his stuff was close, and it turns out he was right.

He found the Arcadia used in the theft and called the police.

“As we’re waiting for them, gunshots go off at that property, so the cops couldn’t wait for the detectives. They had to race over there because of the threats,” Hendershot said.

He says the suspects took off, but he was able to recover some of his gear.

Hours later, he got two phone calls.

“A guy goes, ‘Hey, I saw your post. My trailer was stolen at 3 a.m. this morning by an Arcadia. We have a perfect picture of it.’ Sent it and said it’s the same guy,” Hendershot said.

Hendershot and the other victim staked out a house on Leisure Lane, watching from a neighbor’s home as thieves repainted the stolen trailer.

“All these guys are in the stolen trailer taking stuff down. Cops walk up and say, ‘What are you guys doing in here?’ They all got arrested. I got to smile at the guy, ‘Remember my trailer you stole on Sunday?" Hendershot said.

Hendershot says detectives told him most of his equipment was likely sold, but he wasn’t giving up — and that’s when the story got even crazier.

He went back to where the Arcadia was with a few friends and demanded the rest of his belongings — and got them.

Hendershot can’t believe he solved his own case — and helped others in the process.

“The cops said they had so many calls there. They knew it by heart. They said they’re there all the time,” Hendershot said.

He’s grateful for the arrests but frustrated by the slow response.

“It may not be a violent crime or whatever, but it’s still taking away our livelihood, and it could turn into a violent crime,” Hendershot said.

His advice? Don’t take matters into your own hands — but don’t be afraid to assist.

“There is a camera everywhere. I asked nicely at two places, said my stuff was stolen, ‘Can you help me?" Hendershot said.

Metro police arrested and charged 25-year-old Jesus Ballo and 39-year-old Amaya Rolando Lemus in connection with both trailer thefts.

Metro police say they couldn’t take fingerprints in the trailer due to bad weather last Sunday, and there was nothing left inside to print.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com