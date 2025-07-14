Middle Tennessee Cancer Foundation plans retreat center for women battling isolation during treatment

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — F.A.I.T.H. Cancer Care Foundation in Clarksville is working to create a bed and breakfast-style retreat center for women dealing with cancer diagnoses, aiming to combat the isolation that often accompanies treatment.

The foundation, which already organizes support group gatherings, hopes to establish "Sunshine Respite House" as a place where women with cancer can take a break and focus on their well-being.

"We exchange our stories... There is laughter. It is so encouraging," said Angela Irving Green, who participates in the foundation's support groups.

For many cancer patients, finding a community of people who understand their experience is invaluable.

"We don't have to explain every little pain or different bump or rash on our body, whatever is going on from the treatment. We can be ourselves," said Diane LeDoux.

Simone Cuarino, a four-time cancer survivor and co-founder of the foundation, says the idea for Sunshine Respite House came after she visited a cancer retreat center in New Jersey called Mary's Place By The Sea.

"We were so depleted, so exhausted from everything," Simone Cuarino said. "We were exhausted because we needed to get away from all the appointments, treatments, and just a familiar area. Even if it's just your home... You know you laid there, felt a certain way there, stood there."

The foundation envisions Sunshine Respite House as a place where women in treatment or post-treatment could stay for the day or up to four nights. Services would include oncology massages, swimming, and meals prepared with ingredients from an on-site garden.

"We need a place like the Sunshine Home because a lot of people just give up," said Linda Bennett, a cancer patient.

To make this vision a reality, the foundation needs land and donations. They are open to anywhere in Middle Tennessee that is private and roughly ten acres. Those interested in supporting the project can donate on the organization's website.

For more information, contact Simone Cuarino or Tiffany Bell at 931-614-0354.

This story was reported on-air by Hannah McDonald and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.