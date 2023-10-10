Middle Tennessee car community surprises 8-year-old boy for his birthday

LA VERGNE TENN. (WTVF) — A LaVergne mom is on cloud nine after the car community came together for her son’s birthday.

Mikayla Freeman was thinking outside the box at the time when she was planning her son Tristan Verge’s 8th birthday party.

"I'm a single mom, so I’m doing it by myself. In today’s day everything is hard and expensive," Freeman said.

She made a post explaining how he’s a “major car guy”. She asked them to do a car parade, and in two days Mikayla’s wish was granted.

Over 80 cars and 100 people showed up to surprise Tristan for his birthday.

Mikayala was left speechless.

Mikayala Freeman



"You have the old people, the younger people. Everybody just came together, and it was very beautiful," Freeman said.

She couldn’t believe strangers would let her son see his favorite cars, sit in them, and surprise him with gifts.

Tia May, a car enthusiast, wanted to be there to support and record the parade.

"I don’t think money could buy the happiness and community we had here.“I’ve never seen something come together so quickly and run so smoothly," Freeman said.

For Mikayla, it’s a reminder there are still good people.

"The smile on his face and the reaction he had you couldn’t spend any amount of money for that," Freeman said.