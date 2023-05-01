Middle Tennessee celebrates Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, taking time to recognize the millions in the United States in the AAPI community.

This month multiple organizations are holding an Asian-themed book drive. They are collecting GoFundMe donations from their book list.

"The list is tentative and subject to change in the future; the school systems will make the final decisions on which schools receive which books," the Greater Nashville Chinese Association said.

The book are being donated to Metro Nashville Public Schools, Williamson County Schools, and Rutherford County Schools.

Also happening this month, the Chinese Arts Alliance of Nashville is holding a "Celebration Series".

5/3/23

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Taichi workshop at Hadley Park Community CT.

5/6/23

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Paper arts workshop for children at Williamson County Public Library

You are asked to register before attending

1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Pop up dance performance at Nashville Farmer Market

5/14/23

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Kungfu tea making demonstration at Shelby Bottom Nature Center

5/20/23

11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Taichi workshop at Shelby Bottom Nature Center