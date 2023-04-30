Middle Tennessee Choral Society bringing British tradition to area to celebrate King Charles III's coronation

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — King Charles III will officially be crowned during his coronation next Saturday, and if you were not invited to England to witness the historic event, there is an event for people in Middle Tennessee to attend to not feel left out.

The Middle Tennessee Choral Society is hosting a concert Sunday, April 30 to bring a little bit of Great Britain tradition to our area.

The group will sing Handel's Coronation Anthems at 3 p.m. in Hinton Hall in the Wright Music Building at Middle Tennessee State University.

This music was composed in 1727 and has been a part of British coronations for almost 300 years.

The Middle Tennessee Sinfonietta will also perform “Music for the Royal Fireworks.”

This is a free event to get people excited for what's going to be a busy week across the pond in London.

People can watch King Charles III's coronation on NewsChannel 5 Saturday morning.