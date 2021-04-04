Middle Tennessee churches meet for socially distant, in-person gatherings on Easter Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Easter Sunday was a reunion for members of Watson Grove Missionary Baptist Church. The church met at Cumberland Park for it's first in-person gathering in 54 weeks.

"It's really a morale boost for our church," said Pastor John Faison. "People are seeing folks they haven't seen in a year."

The Grove received 742 reservations for the outdoor service; among some changes from last year, temperature checks at the door.

"Faith is a major, major part of our community and it is a major, major part of what has propelled us and pushed us to get beyond this, because we could see something else," Faison said.

COVID-19 was part of the sermon at the Easter program.

"That's important not just because it keeps us safe, but the messaging that creates, that there is not a disconnect between faith and science," Faison said.

The Grove enlisted Dr. Alex Jahangir, the Chair of the Metro Nashville COVID-19 Task Force, to answers questions about the virus and vaccine and specifically address concerns in the African American community.

Dr. Jahangir fact-checked myths and applauded the church for wanting to get factual information out to members.

"We need to get more of our minorities in our city vaccinated," said Dr. Alex Jahangir. "We need to get more of our young people vaccinated. That happens by being intentional and having leaders who people trust to get them there, and the pastor is one of those leaders."

On Tuesday, The Grove will partner with the city for a vaccination clinic at the church at 1415 Horton Avenue. The event takes place from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sign up here.

The Grove is planning it's first in-person service at the church for June 6.