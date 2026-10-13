Middle Tennessee couple, each diagnosed with breast cancer a month apart, shares early detection message

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Middle Tennessee couple — now both cancer-free — is sharing their story of receiving breast cancer diagnoses just one month apart, with a message about early detection, paying attention to your body, and facing adversity together.

Greg Timmons and Kathie Timmons were each diagnosed with breast cancer within weeks of each other. Both cancers were found in the left breast, were hormone-positive, and neither carried a known genetic link. The couple is speaking out during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"We do everything together," the couple said.

The couple began their relationship in 2014 and married the following year.

"We started seeing each other in 2014. Got married in 2015. Whirlwind romance," the couple said.

Greg was the first to receive a diagnosis after noticing a lump in his left breast.

"Well, I got diagnosed first. This would have been August of 2025. And no symptoms; I had a lump, left breast, thought I'd better check it out and not be a macho guy and just add, It's fine. And so, they tested it and found out. So, I was diagnosed. And a month later, she was having a routine mammogram," Greg Timmons said.

Weeks later, Kathie Timmons learned she had breast cancer too — with no signs anything was wrong.

"Because I didn't have any symptoms. I didn't have any lumps. I didn't have any pain or discomfort. There was nothing to indicate that there was a problem," Kathie Timmons said.

The couple said facing the illness at the same time made it more manageable.

"As strange as it sounds for both of us, we felt like it was easier doing it together than it was just doing it by ourselves," Kathie said.

Both underwent treatment through TriStar Summit Medical Center, part of HCA Healthcare's Sarah Cannon Cancer Network, often coordinating their schedules so they could help each other through recovery.

"By the time he was ready for his treatment, I was coming back and able to take care of him and help him through his bad week," Kathie said.

Months later, treatment ended. But Greg wasn't ready to celebrate without his wife.

"Hey, we get to ring the bell, and I told the girls here that I wouldn't do it until she was ready, and then we would do it together," Greg said.

Today, the couple still stops by the Sarah Cannon Cancer Center, grateful for the team that helped them through one of life's toughest battles.

"You're absolutely treated like a family member. And it's been pretty amazing," Greg said.

Now the couple is sharing two simple messages: men can get breast cancer too, and early detection saves lives.

Doctors say breast cancer in men is rare, accounting for about 1% of all breast cancer diagnoses. Greg and Kathie say they're grateful their cancers were caught early and hope their story reminds others not to delay screenings or ignore changes in their bodies.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.