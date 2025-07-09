Middle Tennessee dog rescue seeks foster families for pets from Texas flood zone

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Organizations across Tennessee are stepping up to help people and pets affected by devastating floods in Central Texas. One Nashville-based dog rescue is now seeking foster families for dogs.

Scenes of heartbreak continue to emerge from Central Texas as the death toll climbs and searches for missing people continue around the clock.

Animal shelters and rescue groups are working to care for displaced pets. To help free up space in Texas shelters, Big Fluffy Dog Rescue in Middle Tennessee is taking in several dogs from the flood zone.

“Coming in from Texas right now are three Great Pyrenees and one Anatolian Shepherd. All very large dogs,” Big Fluffy Dog Rescue founder Jean Harrison said.

Rescue founder Jean Harrison said the dogs were already in shelters and adoptable when the floods hit.

“We never want to be the ones going in to take someone’s displaced pet,” Harrison said. “Our goal is to come in and help the shelter and make space, so they have what they need.”

Because the rescue is currently at capacity, they need foster families to care for the incoming dogs. There are also opportunities to foster dogs already in their care.

“We have a variety of dogs that cover everything from senior slugs to spider monkeys on crack running around that need a big, bouncy friend to play with,” Harrison said.

Big Fluffy Dog Rescue has been operating for more than two decades. Harrison said long-standing relationships with other rescues allow them to respond quickly when disasters strike.

Anyone within reasonable driving distance of Nashville who can foster is asked to email sarah.romeyn@bigfluffydogs.com.

More information on the dogs can be found here.

This story was reported on-air by Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.