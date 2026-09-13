BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee firefighters are heading home after volunteering to help battle the Ross Fire in Texas, which has destroyed hundreds of homes and forced evacuations across North Texas.

About two dozen firefighters from across Middle Tennessee began their journey back home Sunday after spending time on the front lines of what is currently the largest fire in Texas.

WATCH: Middle Tennessee firefighters return home after battling Texas wildfire

Middle Tennessee firefighters head home after battling massive Ross fire in Texas

The group consisted of volunteers from Brentwood, Franklin, Murfreesboro, Columbia, Knoxville, Madison County and Maury County.

"This fire has been remarkable for a few ways for the state of Texas," Neal Menanno said.

Menanno, along with fellow Brentwood Fire Department members Jesse Piché, Rick Flanders and Chris Wright, said the drive to North Texas wasn't even a thought when the opportunity to help came.

"It's the largest fire in Texas at this time of year, a summer fire around 90,000 acres," Menanno said.

National News Ross Fire in Texas grows to more than 90K acres, with more hot weather forecast Scripps News Group

While helicopters helped fight the fire from above, the group worked as part of the Whiskey division, responding to calls where homes or buildings needed hot spot help. Getting fire trucks to ranches spanning hundreds — sometimes thousands — of acres presented its own challenges.

"Wildfires out here are quite a bit different," Menanno said.

The team also made an impression on those they came to help, and the hospitality they received left a lasting impression as well.

"I don't know if I can brag enough on the citizens of this town," Menanno said. "They're amazing, the hospitality that's been shown to us is incredible."

While the crew is eager to return home to their families, they leave knowing they made a difference.

"At the end of the day, the opportunity to help us there — we all got into the fire service to help each other, and whenever you hear an event like this happening, being able to go be some use and make sure good was done," Wright said.

The Ross Fire continues to burn in North Texas.

"Be assured, whenever disaster strikes, people come from all across our country," Wright said.

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