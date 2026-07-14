Middle Tennessee measles cases prompt health officials to warn residents about exposure sites

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Health officials are tracking 2 confirmed measles cases in Middle Tennessee, including one in Nashville, with potential exposure sites spanning from June 29 through July 4.

The Tennessee Department of Health says there is currently no evidence of community spread beyond the 2 confirmed infections, but officials are continuing contact tracing and monitoring possible exposures. The cases are the first confirmed measles infections in Tennessee this year.

Dr. Buddy Creech, a pediatric infectious disease professor at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, said measles is among the most dangerous and contagious viruses known.

"The challenge with measles is it's one of the most contagious viruses that we've ever seen on the planet," Creech said.

He said one person with measles can infect an average of 15 others — and the virus can linger in a space long after an infected person has left.

"It's not just coming into contact with someone with measles, but it's being in the same room as someone who had measles and was in there three, four hours previously," Creech said.

Health officials say people with measles can spread the virus roughly 4 days before and 4 days after the rash appears, making it especially easy to unknowingly infect others. Symptoms can appear up to 21 days after exposure and can include fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes and a rash.

"The signs to look for for measles are congestion and cold symptoms that look like any other virus, pink eye, often in both eyes, and then the characteristic red rash that usually starts at the hairline and moves down the body," Creech said.

Health experts say infants too young to be vaccinated, pregnant women, immunocompromised individuals and unvaccinated people are most vulnerable to serious complications from measles.

Both patients are currently recovering at home. For anyone who may have crossed paths with them in Murfreesboro or Nashville, Creech said the first question to ask is whether you are vaccinated.

"That vaccine is very highly effective. Upwards of 97, 98% effective in not just preventing measles altogether, but certainly preventing those complications of measles like pneumonia and brain inflammation that we see from measles," Creech said.

Most adults who received 2 doses of the MMR vaccine are considered protected. People unsure of their vaccination status should contact their healthcare provider.

Creech said there may still be time to get vaccinated even after exposure, and he stressed that protecting children is especially critical.

"Situation where kids who are infected really early in life can then look like they did well, and then 5, 6, 7 years later have this brain inflammation that is uniformly fatal. It's incredibly rare. It's like one out of every 1,000 or 2,000 kids, but it's not zero," Creech said.

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed the 2 individuals with measles were out and about in Murfreesboro and Nashville between June 29 and July 4.

If you believe you have been exposed to measles, doctors say you must call your health care provider first. Do not walk into a clinic or emergency room, as this risks spreading the virus to others.

The following locations have been identified as potential exposure sites:



Exposure Location Address Date(s) Time(s) Monitor for Symptoms Through Catfeine Cat Cafe 517 Carson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37128 June 29–30, 2026 1–5 p.m. July 21, 2026 Waxing the City 1108 Gallatin Ave., Nashville, TN 37206 July 1, 2026 1–5 p.m. July 22, 2026 Goodwill 1108 Gallatin Ave., Nashville, TN 37206 July 1, 2026 1–5 p.m. July 22, 2026 Swett's Restaurant 2725 Clifton Ave., Nashville, TN 37209 July 3, 2026 1–4 p.m. July 24, 2026 Publix 1111 Gallatin Ave., Nashville, TN 37206 July 3, 2026 3:30–6:30 p.m. July 24, 2026 Dino's Bar and Grill 411 Gallatin Ave., Nashville, TN 37206 July 4, 2026 12–4 p.m. July 25, 2026 Limo Peruvian Eatery 1008 Fatherland St., Nashville, TN 37206 July 4, 2026 3–6 p.m. July 25, 2026 Paul's Corner 824 Porter Road, Nashville, TN 37206 July 4, 2026 5–7 p.m. July 25, 2026

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