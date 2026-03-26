Middle Tennessee organizations offer free tax preparation assistance as the Tax Day deadline approaches

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With Tax Day just 20 days away — on April 15 — several organizations in Middle Tennessee are offering free tax preparation assistance to residents who have not yet filed their federal returns.

The United Way of Greater Nashville provides free tax help to families earning under $84,000. As of March 21, the organization has completed over 6,300 returns for the 2025 tax year.

Conexion Americas is another option, making tax filing easier in both English and Spanish. It is the only Volunteer Income Tax Assistance site in the state that can guarantee service in Spanish.

"I fully understand the language and everything, it's [still] hard, right?" said Tomas Yan, Director of Programs.

Conexion Americas expects to help at least 700 people this year, which matches last year's total.

"Financial education, financial literacy, is something that everybody is a little bit afraid or scared to talk about it... When they come over here, we're going to speak their language, we're going to treat them culturally correctly, and we have the trust of the community," Yan said.

Conexion Americas is already fully booked through Tax Day. However, additional free tax preparation help, including places that accept walk-ins and offer evening or weekend hours, can be searched for on the IRS Free Tax Prep website.

"You can see the buildup in appointments gets higher and higher because as the community grows and they tell their next generation and say, 'File your taxes over there, they will help you, support you through the process,' the demand gets bigger and bigger," Yan said.

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, the largest free, volunteer-based tax preparation program, is also available to help. Last year, across 50 locations in the state, the program completed more than 15,000 returns. Individuals do not need to be an AARP member to get help. Locations can be found at aarp.org/taxes.

This story was reported on-air by Hannah McDonald and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.