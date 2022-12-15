Middle Tennessee school districts among those receiving grant for STEM and CTE programs

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Grants to the tune of $800,000 will be given to Tennessee middle and high schools in more than 30 districts — all a part of a plan to expand STEM and CTE programs across the state.

Rutherford County and Williamson County are both on the list of school districts being awarded.

This will allow those schools to expand their science, technology, engineering, and math programs and CTE stands for career and technical education.

The funding is part of Gov. Bill Lee's Future Workforce Initiative to increase enrollment in Work-Based Learning.

For the past four years, the initiative has worked towards adding 100 new middle school STEM programs by the end of this year.