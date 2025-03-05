Middle Tennessee shelters urge pet owners to utilize free training program to reduce pet surrenders

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee animal shelters are seeing a problem: more and more owners are surrendering their pets and filling up shelters.

After speaking with the directors, they told me there's a simple solution: training.

It's a program free to pet owners through a $50,000 collaborative grant with Williamson, Maury and Cheatham County animal shelters.

I went to the Williamson County Animal Center where directors told me they need more pet owners to take advantage of this free program.

There are a couple of paths available: group training or in-home.

Depending on you and your pet’s needs, directors will place you on the appropriate path.

The key, according to lead volunteer and trainer, Jen Biggs is consistency.

She introduced us to Arwen, a dog available for adoption at the Williamson County Animal Center. He’s known for being a super smart dog, but Jen showed us how there’s still room for growth.

“That’s what we try to work on here. It’s cute when it’s a ball, not cute when it’s your shoe,” said Biggs.

She says training is all about the relationship with your pup and improving behaviors by giving you both the tools to communicate with each other.

“That is basically obedience: teaching your dog manners and that makes a happy pet and happy owner,” said Biggs.

“Let us help you through this training. It’s really designed to help pet owners keep their dogs and keep dogs out of shelters,” said director Ondrea Johnson.

Every month, nearly 100 families call the center wanting to surrender their pets, so Johnson knew they had a problem.

“Over the last few years, shelters have seen a decrease in adoptions, and many places I’ve seen an increase in surrenders. A lot of the situations, they call us for are things that we could really make a difference,” said Johnson.

In a collaborative grant with Maury and Cheatham counties, Johnson said they will help connect frustrated pet owners with free training.

“Housing, family, situations change, different things moving is a lot of the reasons are given it can be disheartening because it is a solvable problem,” said Johnson.

All relationships need work including the one with your animal.

“Don’t let the problem get worse. Don’t get so frazzled you don’t feel you can deal with your pet anymore. There’s no reason for that,” said Biggs.

With the ultimate goal of keeping pets in the home instead of the shelter.

Johnson said they need more pet owners to take advantage of the free training program.

It's open to all pet owners in Williamson, Maury or Cheatham counties who need a little more help.

You just need to give the shelters a call.

If you have thoughts on this story, email me at Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com



