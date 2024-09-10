Middle Tennessee State University recognized for student voting engagement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee State University has been recognized as one of 192 universities nationwide to receive a 2024 "highly established" rating from the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge. The nonpartisan organization encourages colleges and universities to promote student democratic engagement.

MTSU’s recognition is based on its comprehensive Civic Action Plan for the 2024 election cycle, which earned 31.5 out of 36 possible points. The university stands as the only Conference USA institution to achieve this honor in 2024.

“We’re proud of the external recognitions we receive from our national support partners because the awards serve as an encouragement to keep pushing and upping MTSU student voting,” Mary Evins, coordinator of MTSU’s American Democracy Project chapter said. “It’s always a work in progress, and we continue to need to better ourselves, but of course, we appreciate receiving some pats on the back along the way.”

The Civic Action Plan, developed by various campus stakeholders, provides a strategic framework to increase student voting participation.

Evins explained, “MTSU’s Civic Action Plan is MTSU’s strategic plan to grow student voting on this campus. Every year, campus action planning improves and becomes more thorough, as more and more programs take on the responsibility of getting their own students informed, registered, and to the polls.”

The ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge was founded in 2016 with a focus on nonpartisan college student voter registration, education, and participation.

In 2020, 64.5% of MTSU students voted in the election, up from 45% in 2016. Evins said their goal for 2024 is 85% student participation.

Junior Kalea Jackson, a member of the student-led efforts, highlighted the importance of voter registration. “If you miss the opportunity to get registered to vote and then after Oct. 7 you decide you have a candidate in mind, then you’re out of luck.”

Jackson emphasized that her team’s work is aimed at getting more students engaged, “The American Democracy Project is here to help students overcome any barriers to voting.”

The deadline to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 7, with early voting running from Wednesday, Oct. 16, to Thursday, Oct. 31.

Election Day is set for Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com