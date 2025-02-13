Middle Tennessee under flood watch from Friday into Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the majority of Middle Tennessee this weekend, with more rain on the way.

Most of our NewsChannel 5 viewing area has already experienced precipitation this week, and some counties have already dealt with some bouts of flash flooding.

Starting late Friday night, the NWS predicts a significant rainfall event, which is expected to add another 3 to 5 inches of rain. Locally, higher amounts of 5 to 7 inches are possible.

Counties under the flood watch:

Bedford

Cannon

Cheatham

Clay

Coffee

Cumberland

Davidson

DeKalb

Dickson

Fentress

Giles

Grundy

Hickman

Houston

Humphreys

Jackson

Lawrence

Lewis

Macon

Marshall

Maury

Montgomery

Overton

Perry

Pickett

Putnam

Robertson

Rutherford

Smith

Stewart

Sumner

Trousdale

Van Buren

Warren

Wayne

White

Williamson

Wilson

Additionally, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is watching this weekend's forecast and how this will effect the dam systems, lakes and rivers.

Here are the areas the Army Corps is watching.



Due to the high volume of expected rainfall, navigation at Cheatham Lock may be impacted by this weekend, with potential short-term restrictions or closures lasting approximately two to three days.



The USACE storage reservoirs of J. Percy Priest, Center Hill, Dale Hollow, and Wolf Creek currently have empty flood storage zones and may see rapid rises in lake levels as they hold back flood waters. These waters will be slowly released after the rain ends to prepare them for future events.



Cordell Hull, Old Hickory, and Cheatham Dams do not have built-in flood storage and must release the water that runs into them, this may be done using their spillway gates or hydropower turbines, depending on the dam and how much water they must release.

Do you have weather questions? You can email my5@newschannel5.com.