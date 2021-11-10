Watch
Middle Tennessee veteran gifted free safety shower

WTVF
Local Vietnam Veteran John Wilder gets his shower remodeled.
Posted at 4:47 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 17:47:52-05

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ahead of Veterans Day, one Middle Tennessee company is thanking a Vietnam veteran for his sacrifice by remodeling his shower free of cost.

John Wilder, 73, had his legs amputated a few years ago due to exposure to a dangerous chemical known as Agent Orange during his time serving overseas in the Air Force.

Getting in and out of the shower has become a battle task that he takes on every day with his wife.

American Home Design partnered with Baths for the Brave to install a safety shower which will allow Wilder to easily wheel himself in and out.

"This will make it a lot easier so pleased and thankful," Wilder said. "We just started praising God, it's wonderful."

Wilder said this is truly a blessing because they've been trying to get this shower paid for through a program with the Department of Veterans Affairs over the last few months but haven't had any luck.

The shower will be finished on Thursday, just in time for Veterans Day.

