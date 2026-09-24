Middle Tennessee woman paralyzed after man falls from tree at Louisville music festival

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Middle Tennessee woman is paralyzed after a man fell from a tree and landed on her during a music festival in Louisville last weekend.

Jamie Will Ulshoffer was attending Louder Than Life with her husband and friends Friday night when the incident happened.

Her niece, Cheyenne Will, said she learned something was wrong after getting a text from Jamie’s husband, Conor.

“I got a text message from her husband Friday night saying something happened at the concert and she was in the ER,” Will said.

When she called him, she learned a man had fallen from a tree and landed directly on Jamie.

“He told me they ended up in the hospital because some guy fell out of a tree and landed on her,” Will said.

Jamie suffered severe spinal injuries. According to her family, doctors said her spinal cord was severed, and she is now paralyzed from the waist down.

Will described her aunt as active and adventurous.

“We’re very big on kayaking, hiking, line dancing,” she said. “We like to stay moving.”

Despite the life-changing injuries, her family says Jamie is staying positive and determined.

“I don’t think she will let it set her back,” Will said. “I think she’ll be determined to still do anything and everything.”

Jamie is expected to remain hospitalized in Louisville for at least another week before her family hopes to transfer her closer to home in Clarksville.

Her family says the recovery ahead will include extensive medical care, rehabilitation and modifications to her home.

Will and her fiancé have set up a GoFundMe to help with medical bills and long-term costs.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.