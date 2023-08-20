Middle TN community comes together to raise funds for Ukraine.

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — On Saturday, community members came together to raise funds for Ukrainians affected by the war.

Slavic Baptist Church held a Ukrainian Food Festival in Thompson’s Station to benefit the people still stuck in the war zones. Organizers say a lot of the war is happening on the west side of the country and people are still living in those areas.

Slavic Baptist Church has been working with churches on the ground in Ukraine sending them money to buy supplies to those Ukrainians who are going without food, water, medicine and more.

Many members of the church used to live in Ukraine or currently have family members there so they want to do all they can to help.

"We’re no better than the people in Ukraine because most of us came from there so we feel like it’s our obligation to help," Church member Vitaliy Gomela said.

Over the last year, the church has been able to raise over $160,000 to send over to Ukraine.

They say they’ll continue to host these types of fundraisers until the war is over.

The Slavic Baptist Church has about 150 members and nearly all of them are from the former Soviet Union, and mostly Ukraine.

