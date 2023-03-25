Middle TN community hosts softball tournament for teen who lost both legs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds of people rallied around a Smyrna High School athlete who had both of her legs amputated after a horrific accident.

Janae Edmondson was hit by a car in downtown St. Louis while attending a volleyball tournament last month.

Family, friends, and even strangers came together to raise funds for the Edmondson family through a softball tournament.

Victoria Jones has known Janae for over a decade, so it’s easy to brag about her.

"She is always happy and it doesn’t matter the situation. Just like now, she’s always bubbly and has a great personality," Jones said.

Jones and her team all wore green to support Janae. It's her second favorite color.

A lot of others wore purple in support of Janae, which is her favorite color. People from all over Middle Tennessee came together for the softball tournament.

"She's been around softball her whole life just like most of us have so it just kind of brings people together," Jones said.

The goal of the tournament was to raise money to support the Edmondsons, as Janae continues to heal in the hospital. The money will help with medical expenses.

"Their spirits are good. She’s back in Tennessee and hoping to come back home very soon," Participant Deanna Odle said.

Janae is working hard to go home. She recently transitioned to rehab. It's a heavy load for the Edmondson family to carry, but they’re not doing it alone. There are thousands willing to assist.

"Seeing so many people that literally have know idea who she. They're just coming out to play for her and for a great cause," Jones said. "Just keep them in your prayers and your thoughts.”

Thousands of dollars were raised at the tournament. To keep up with Janae's journey, follow her GoFundMe account.