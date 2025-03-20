Middle TN hospitals facing impacts of emergency blood shortage at Blood Assurance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hospitals across Middle Tennessee say they're being impacted by a major blood shortage in the area.

Groups like Blood Assurance say they're in a state of emergency and need donors to help get them the resources they need to save lives.

Blood Assurance is the primary blood supplier for most hospitals in Middle Tennessee and they're the secondary supplier for the rest of the state. They're in a critical blood shortage, with just a half-day’s supply of multiple blood types remaining.

While donations are down, hospitals are experiencing an increased demand for blood, creating a dire need for donors. They're pushing for you to step in to help local patients and families in need.

“I can’t stress enough how vital it is for people to step up and donate immediately” said Garry Allison, Sr. Vice President of Operations at Blood Assurance. “Every patient relying on a transfusion deserves access to the lifesaving treatment they need—but we can’t do it without our donors.”

Just one donation can save up to three lives—whether for trauma victims, surgery patients, or those battling chronic illnesses and cancer. To encourage quick action, Blood Assurance says all donors who give now through March 31st will be automatically entered to win a $500 electronic gift card.

Those who donate O-negative and AB plasma — which are both critically needed—will receive a $25 gift card on top of that as a token of appreciation. You must be at least 17 years old, or 16 years old with parental consent, to donate.

You're asked to drink plenty of fluids and eat a meal prior to donating.

Walk-ins are welcome or you can make an appointment with blood assurance by clicking here.

