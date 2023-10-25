Middle TN nonprofits need more volunteers to keep caring for first responders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The manhunt for John Drake Junior, the man accused of shooting two La Vergne police officers was a multi-agency response.

First responders were on the scene for long hours, and thanks to several nonprofits, like Box 55 and Box 100, all stayed fed and hydrated.

"In today’s world, we respond to all first responders. Police, TDOT, THP, really anyone," Box 55 Treasurer Rick Short said.

For more than two decades Rick Short has been a valuable volunteer with Box 55, providing rehab services to first responders.

"In some of these containers, we would have the water, the Gatorade, really all those sorts of things. It’s about making sure they have the nutrition they need since their workload is high. They’re burning calories," Short said.

Box 55 is a Nashville-based organization. Their services were needed this past weekend during the manhunt. Initially, Box 100 responded, a similar group based out of La Vergne.

Because of the Middle Tennessee Rehab Alliance, Box 55 and Box 100 worked together to provide aid.

"We all don’t have an unlimited number of volunteers. The folks at box 100 folks at Rutherford County Rehab they don’t have unlimited volunteers," Short explained.

Up until the manhunt, Box 100 was getting ready to dissolve, because of the lack of volunteers and participation.

Now, they’re sticking around after seeing how much they were needed.

Both nonprofits have the same mission, and they're proud to be able to show up for first responders.

"You can never have enough help. You can never have enough backup. It’s also being able to respond in a timely basis," Short said.

They're both in need of volunteers. Box 100 is getting ready to launch a new website to stay updated with the organization, click here.

To volunteer or donate supplies to Box 55, click here.