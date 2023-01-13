Middle TN Persian community raises money to post messages of support to Iranian Women

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennesseans are still showing their support for the people of Iran, after thousands have been killed protesting against the regime. Activists know over 19,000 people have been detained. The number could be a lot higher.

Iranian protestors in the country want to be free from the regime and are tired of the strict rules Iranian women must follow. The outrage really poured out after the murder of Mahsa Amini, who died after being detained by the Morality Police last fall.

"They have no freedom of speech, no freedom of religion, cant’s dance or really can’t do anything," Women Life Freedom Nashville member.

The woman NewsChannel 5 spoke with wants to keep her identity hidden. We're not revealing for identity for her and the safety of her family living in Iran.

She thinks it’s everyone’s responsibility to speak out about what’s happening.

"They can take over any country that they want, and you sort of have to put yourself in their shoes. If you were put in that situation, you would want other countries to support you and want countries to be your voice when you had no voice."

As of now protests in the country have simmered down since the regime is carrying out a very violent crackdown with lots of arrests and executions, also putting those bodies on display for the protestors to see.

It’s one reason why the “Women Life Freedom Nashville” wants to keep speaking out and hosting rallies like they do most weekends in Downtown Nashville.

Recently the group raised money from the community to have Billboards placed along I-65 to raise more awareness about what’s happening in Iran. Some of the billboards read, "Stand with the Women of Iran".

It was a rented space, so they’re hoping to raise more funds to have the messages of support displayed again.

"There is not a lot we can do from here, which is unfortunate. We’ve been trying anything we can to.”

This young woman’s heart breaks for her Iranian people, but she’s going to let the women and people of Iran know they're loved and supported.

Women Life Freedom Nashville hosts rallies often and plans to raise more money for more billboards across the city.

Learn how you can get involved, here.